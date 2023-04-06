Pagasa: LPA may enter PAR by weekend; fair Thursday weather nationwide

MANILA, Philippines — A low-pressure area (LPA) is expected to form and enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) over the weekend, the state weather bureau said on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

“Sa susunod pang mga araw ay inaasahan natin, batay na din sa ating TC (tropical cyclone) threat potential, maaaring magkaroon ng low pressure area sa labas ng ating PAR at papasok ng PAR pagdating naman ng linggo,” Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) weather specialist Patrick Del Mundo said.

(In the coming days, based on our tropical cyclone threat potential, a low pressure area may form outside PAR and enter PAR by Sunday.)

“Although papasok ito ng PAR by Sunday ay wala pa itong magiging direkta na epekto sa anumang bahagi ng ating kalupaan,” he added.

(Although it may enter PAR by Sunday, it will not have a direct effect on our landmass.)

Fair, warm weather

Generally fair weather is expected in Metro Manila and the rest of the country, but chances of isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are still expected.

“Para sa kalagayan ng panahon in most parts of Luzon, inaasahan pa din natin na magiging maaliwalas pa din ang panahon — may kainitan sa tanghali at hapon at may tiyansa pa din ng pulo-pulong pag-ulan pagkidlat pagkulog sa hapon o gabi,” Del Mundo said.

(Fair weather is expected in most parts of Luzon, it will be hot and humid at noon and in the afternoon with possible isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.)

“Para naman sa bahagi ng kalakhang Visayas at Mindanao inaasahan pa din natin ang generally fair weather conditions maliban na lang sa mga pulo-pulong pag-ulan pagkidlat pagkulog dulot yan ng localized thunderstorms na mas mapapadalas pa nga sa silangang bahagi ng Visayas at Mindanao dahil sa pag-iral ng easterlies,” he added.

(In most parts of the Visayas and Mindanao, we expect a generally fair weather with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms, especially in the eastern parts of Visayas and Mindanao due to the easterlies.)

Pagasa did not raise a gale warning over any of the country’s seaboards.

