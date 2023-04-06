Chito Miranda says sorry to fans for refusing to take pictures at NAIA: ‘Medyo aligaga kami ni Neri’

Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda has apologized to fans for not being able to grant their request for photos as they were getting frantic upon their arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) after his US tour and vacation with his family the past weeks.

Miranda took to his social media accounts on Monday, April 3, to explain that he was in a rush at the airport when he was seen by fans. He also noted that he and his wife, actress-entrepreneur Neri Naig were also looking after their children Pia, Miggy, and baby Cash.

“Nais ko lang po mag-sorry sa mga kasabay namin sa flight kanina na hindi ko napagbigyan magpa-picture [paglapag] natin sa NAIA. Medyo aligaga lang kami ni Neri kasi tulog si Cash at ang dami namin kelangang asikasuhin, bitbitin na gamit, along with pag-alaga kay Miggy and Ate Pia,” he said on IG, which he also posted on Twitter.

(I just want to say sorry for refusing to take photos with fans who were with us during our flight back to NAIA. Neri and I were in a rush at that time since baby Cash was asleep. We were also busy with important matters and handling our belongings, as well as taking care of Miggy and Ate Pia.)

The singer’s fans assured him that they understand where he’s coming from, as seen in the replies of his tweet, with some even noting that his family is his “priority.”

One @drakeonyou said, “Tama lang yan, family first. Maiintindihan naman ng fans yan (That’s right, family first. True fans would understand).”

Another @lilyganados pointed out, “No need to say sorry chito. Di mo responsibility magpapicture kahit kanino lalo pa galing ka sa bakasyon at kasama pamilya mo (No need to say sorry, Chito. It’s not your responsibility to take pictures with anyone, especially if you just came from a vacation with your family).”

Meanwhile, one @chefedward feels sorry for celebrities like Miranda who need to apologize for setting boundaries with their “personal space.”

The singer made headlines in February after he decided to auction off an old shirt and Parokya ni Edgar memorabilia to raise money for colleague guitarist Gab Chee Kee who was diagnosed with lymphoma.

Chee Kee has been discharged from the hospital since March, and is currently in recovery from his condition. EDV

READ MORE:

Chito may pa-tribute para sa 28 years ng Parokya ni Edgar: Kahit wala pa kaming kinikita, sobrang saya talaga namin