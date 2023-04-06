LIST: Transportation hotlines for Holy Week

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Thursday released a list of hotlines the public can call for assistance during the observance of Holy Week when many Filipinos are expected to return to their provinces.

“Bilang paghahanda sa inaasahang pagdagsa ng mga biyahero sa mga terminal, pantalan, paliparan, at istasyon ng mga tren, mangyari lamang na tumawag sa mga numerong ito kung may mga katanungan o nais kayong iulat,” said DOTr in a statement.

(In preparation for the expected influx of travelers at terminals, docks, airports, and train stations, please call these numbers if you have any questions or want to make a report.)

Below is the complete list of hotlines for the DOTr’s attached agencies:

Aviation

Manila International Airport Authority: (02)8877-1117 (02)8877-1109

Office of Transportation Security: 0960-461-687 (OTS)-7

Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority: (032)520-6008

Clark International Airport Corporation: (045)599-2888

Civil Aeronautics Board: 165-66

Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines: (02)794-42030 0917-515-6972



Road Transportation

Land Transportation Office: 1-342-LTO (1-342-586)

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board: (02)8529-7111

InterAgency Council for Traffic: 0997-555-7651 0995-433-6386

Toll Regulatory Board: (02) 8631-5901 0979-560-9775 0915-163-6468



Railways

Metro Rail Transit: (02)8924-0054

Philippine National Railways: (02) 5319 0044 or 5319 0048

Light Rail Transit Authority: (02)8647-3443 (02)8647-3479 to 91



Marine transportation

Philippine Coast Guard: (02) 8527-8487 to 89

Maritime Industry Authority: (02)8524-9126

Philippine Ports Authority: (02)8527-8356 to 83 (02)8711-2360

Cebu Port Authority: 0917-822-0471 (032) 316-6281 loc. 2000



Holy Week is an important religious event observed annually in the Philippines, particularly for Catholics, as it is the most sacred week in the liturgical year in Christianity.

