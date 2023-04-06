LIST: Transportation hotlines for Holy Week
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Thursday released a list of hotlines the public can call for assistance during the observance of Holy Week when many Filipinos are expected to return to their provinces.
“Bilang paghahanda sa inaasahang pagdagsa ng mga biyahero sa mga terminal, pantalan, paliparan, at istasyon ng mga tren, mangyari lamang na tumawag sa mga numerong ito kung may mga katanungan o nais kayong iulat,” said DOTr in a statement.
(In preparation for the expected influx of travelers at terminals, docks, airports, and train stations, please call these numbers if you have any questions or want to make a report.)
Below is the complete list of hotlines for the DOTr’s attached agencies:
Aviation
- Manila International Airport Authority:
- (02)8877-1117
- (02)8877-1109
- Office of Transportation Security:
- 0960-461-687 (OTS)-7
- Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority:
- (032)520-6008
- Clark International Airport Corporation:
- (045)599-2888
- Civil Aeronautics Board:
- 165-66
- Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines:
- (02)794-42030
- 0917-515-6972
Road Transportation
- Land Transportation Office:
- 1-342-LTO (1-342-586)
- Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board:
- (02)8529-7111
- InterAgency Council for Traffic:
- 0997-555-7651
- 0995-433-6386
- Toll Regulatory Board:
- (02) 8631-5901
- 0979-560-9775
- 0915-163-6468
Railways
- Metro Rail Transit:
- (02)8924-0054
- Philippine National Railways:
- (02) 5319 0044 or
- 5319 0048
- Light Rail Transit Authority:
- (02)8647-3443
- (02)8647-3479 to 91
Marine transportation
- Philippine Coast Guard:
- (02) 8527-8487 to 89
- Maritime Industry Authority:
- (02)8524-9126
- Philippine Ports Authority:
- (02)8527-8356 to 83
- (02)8711-2360
- Cebu Port Authority:
- 0917-822-0471
- (032) 316-6281 loc. 2000
Holy Week is an important religious event observed annually in the Philippines, particularly for Catholics, as it is the most sacred week in the liturgical year in Christianity.
