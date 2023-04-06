Celebrities reflect on faith, life this Holy Week

Celebrities may have different ways of spending the Holy Week but it has been a routine for most to use this time not only to enjoy vacations, but also to pause and reflect.

While taking a breather in this period, some of them have still made sure to connect to fans to not lose sight of the essence of the occasion.

Through her Instagram page, actress Julia Montes aimed to inspire others to live in hope as she spoke about the realizations she had after turning a year older last month.

“Let’s not start our day with the broken pieces of yesterday. Every morning we wake up, it is the first day of the rest of our life,” she said. “After my 28th birthday, [I] realized so many things in life and never been more grateful.”

“I promise it’s gonna be [closer] to You this time around,” she continued. “Your plans, not mine. Lifting everything up to you Lord God.”

Singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid marked this time of reflection by professing his faith in his two new songs entitled “Panginoon Ikaw Lamang” and “Jesus Lord We Praise You.” The two tracks are part of his upcoming EP “Praise and Worship” which will be released on Sunday, April 9.

“We won’t be shaken by any storm for You are a fortress, a cornerstone. Fear won’t ever break us down for You have conquered the world,” a part of the lyrics of “Jesus Lord We Praise You” went.

Richard Yap, for his part, underscored the importance of allotting time to God through prayers, and how it should be observed during this Holy Week. He also reminded fans of His sacrifices which the actor hopes to not be put in vain.

“Relax [and] recharge, spend time with your loved ones but don’t forget to pray. Pray that Jesus did not die on the cross for nothing, that evil doesn’t triumph over good, that honor and integrity will be more important than money and power,” he wrote. “May our Lord Jesus’ sacrifice not be in vain.”

Richard Gutierrez, meanwhile, talked about trusting God and surrendering to His plans as the actor declared his faith during his nature trip in an undisclosed location.

“There are no shortcuts to any place worth going. Trust the path He has laid out for you and you will be rewarded,” Gutierrez said. EDV