BI defends itself vs social media flak, vows to look into other complaints

MANILA, Philippines — A slew of online complaints had been thrown against the Bureau of Immigration (BI) over the past few months, but the agency came to its own defense on Thursday, April 6, when it addressed the controversies allegedly involving its personnel.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said he had since ordered a probe into the complaints and sought the concerned immigration officers to submit their reports to his office.

He then cited the case of a 28-year-old Filipina traveler that reportedly filed a complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman against an immigration officer, who allegedly subjected her to a grueling interview, resulting in her missing her flight.

“Upon verification with the BI’s system, it was confirmed that she presented herself for primary inspection only 23 minutes before the closing of the boarding gate, and was expeditiously processed by the immigration officer before being allowed to depart,” Tansingco said in a statement.

Barred from leaving?

The BI chief also took note of a post made by another Filipina traveler, claiming that she was banned from leaving the country because of her active United Arab Emirates visa.

Tansingco said that when the BI had checked her travel records, they found history of her purportedly departing as a tourist only to work in the Arab region despite the absence of the required documentation.

The Filipina’s trip then had a similar travel pattern, he noted.

Tansingco further argued that there is “reason to suspect that she might be recruiting Filipinos to Abu Dhabi.”

“This is an investigation we will be pursuing, having found posts of her recruiting for work abroad. We are looking into referring the matter to other government agencies that might look into the alleged recruitment scheme,” he said.

Money for ‘escort’ fee

BI then addressed the recent issue about a Filipino seafarer bound for France, who was allegedly asked by an immigration personnel to pay P150,000 in exchange for assistance.

“While the act was not consummated, the BI said that they are investigating the incident and are waiting for the formal complaint from the seafarer,” it said.

According to Tansingco, only around 0.6 percent of departing passengers are waylaid “mainly because of a mismatch of their documents and their purpose of travel, or they have been found to have indications of being victims of human trafficking or illegal recruitment.”

“Regular tourists need not worry when they are traveling abroad,” he added.

An inquiry into the questionable procedures of the BI for departing passengers had already been sought in the Senate following the spate of complaints about the “unprofessionalism and inefficiency” of immigration personnel in airports.

The wave of backlash hounding the BI had also prompted the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking – where BI is a member of – to vow re-assessment of its procedures as it “plugs the gaps” and “minimizes the inconvenience.”

