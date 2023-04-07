IN PHOTOS: The 26th ‘Buhing Kalbaryo’ street play of Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Hundreds of devotees and spectators braved the heat as they witnessed the iconic Lenten street play “Buhing Kalbaryo.”

The first act of the play was held at the grounds of the San Nicolas de Tolentino Parish Church in Cebu City.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, who founded the play in 1997, attended the street play with his wife, Malou, and two sons, Mikel and Michael Jude.

During the start of the first act, the mayor invited the children to sit in front of the stage, as he said that this tradition is for the little children to witness and pass on to the next generations.

The mayor, in his speech, acknowledged all the people in the production and the cast for making this annual street play possible this year.

This is the 26th year of the Buhing Kalbaryo since its inception and the second year of its reprise since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are some scenes of the Buhing Kalbaryo on Friday. /rcg

