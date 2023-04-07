Buhing Kalbaryo 2023 draws thousands of devotees

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Thousands of devotees braved the scorching weather and the sudden downpour on Friday, April 7, 2023, as they witnessed the two acts of the Cebu City’s iconic Lenten street play “Buhing Kalbaryo,” including its Station of the Cross.

One of the almost 2,000 devotees, who joined the Stations of the Cross, a 14-step Catholic devotion that commemorates Jesus Christ’s last day on Earth as a man, was Thelma Cabingatan, 32, resident of Barangay Sapangdaku, Cebu City, who had been a devotee and cast of the play as one of the “villagers” since 2003.

“Nagstart ko 2003, unya putol-putol hangtod karon. Ako ning offer [to the Lord], sakripisyo,” she told CDN Digital.

(I started in 2003, and it was not a continuous (on and off participation) until now. I am offering [to the Lord] this sacrifice.)

READ: IN PHOTOS: The 26th ‘Buhing Kalbaryo’ street play of Cebu City

1,000 devotees

According to the Sawang-Calero police, more than 1,000 devotees have joined the Stations of the Cross alone, covering a 2.6 kilometer distance, traversing V. Rama Avenue.

The opening act of the “Buhing Kalbaryo” was staged in a scorching weather at the grounds of the San Nicolas de Tolentino Parish; however, shortly after the start of the Stations of the Cross, devotees were greeted by a sudden downpour.

The sun shone again by the time the procession arrived in Barangay Guadalupe until the Buhing Kalbaryo culminated at the Espina Compound in the same barangay.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, who started the street play with some creatives in 1997, thanked all those who made the Buhing Kalbaryo this year a success, including the production team, the cast, the police, and the medical team, among others.

ALSO READ

‘Buhing Kalbaryo’ expected to draw thousands of devotees, spectators this year

Buhing Kalbaryo: 26 years of devotion, cultivation of homegrown talents

Quiapo Church: Around 20,000 devotees join Black Nazarene procession on Good Friday