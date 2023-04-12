‘The Marvels’ teaser shows glimpse of Korean star Park Seo-joon

South Korean actor Park Seo-joon is featured in a teaser for the upcoming Marvel film “The Marvels,” starring Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson.

The teaser, which was uploaded on Marvel Entertainment’s YouTube channel on Tuesday, April 11 showed a long-haired Seo-joon leading a group of soldiers in battle. The actor was confirmed to appear in the superhero film in September 2021.

The “Itaewon Class” star will reportedly take on the role of Captain Marvel’s love interest Prince Yan, although it has yet to be confirmed, as of this writing.

The Marvel film also featured Larson as the eponymous Captain Marvel-slash-Carol Danvers teaming up with Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani).

Jackson will also reprise his role as Nick Fury, one of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)’s key characters.

“The Marvels” is directed by Nia DaCosta while the screenplay was brought to life by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik, and Zeb Wells. It will be released in theaters on November 10, as seen in the trailer’s description.

The film is said to be the third film in Phase 5 of the MCU.

Apart from the MCU film, Seo-joon will also star in the upcoming Korean movies “Dream” with singer-actress IU and “Concrete Utopia” with “Squid Game” star Lee Byung-hun. He will also appear in the thriller “Gyeongseong Creature” with Han So-hee and Wi Ha-jun, set for a 2023 release.

The actor is best known for his starring roles in the K-dramas “Itaewon Class,” “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim,” “Fight For My Way,” “Hwarang,” and “She Was Pretty,” among others. EDV

RELATED STORIES:

Park Seo-jun to Filipino fans: All my dreams came true tonight

Park Seo-joon to star in Marvel film

4 highlights of Park Seo-joon’s career