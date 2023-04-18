On 30th wedding anniversary, Bongbong Marcos proposes to wife Liza again

MANILA, Philippines — To cap 30 years of marriage, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos has asked his wife First Lady Liza to marry him again.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Marcos posted photos of their celebration of their 30th wedding anniversary, saying they were with family and close friends.

He also penned a sweet message for the First Lady.

“She said YES (again)!” Marcos wrote.

“30 years later there is still no place I’d rather be and no person I’d rather be with. Liza, you will always be the girl of my dreams,” he added.

Among the photos is a handwritten letter from Marcos to his wife, telling her to marry him again.

“Dearest Liza, make all my dreams come true. Marry me again! Happy anniversary!” the President said.

According to the President’s website, Marcos and Liza tied the knot on April 17, 1993 at the San Francesco Convent in Fiesole, Italy.

They have three sons: Senior Deputy Majority Leader Sandro, Joseph Simon, and William Vincent “Vinny.”

In September last year in the US, President Marcos reminisced how he and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos ignited their love for each other in New York.

Marcos said he and Liza met in New York in 1986 when the First Lady was then working as a lawyer.

READ MORE:

Where is Teves? Senate panel rejects lawmaker’s virtual presence in Degamo slay probe

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP