Negros Or. bans entry of pigs, pork products from Cebu, ASF-hit areas

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Pigs and pork products from Cebu and other areas with confirmed cases of African Swine Fever (ASF) will not be allowed entry to Negros Oriental.

This after Gov. Carlo Jorge Joan Reyes issued Executive Order (EO) No. 23 on Wednesday, April 19, that implements a total ban on the importation of live hogs, pork products, and byproducts from Cebu and ASF-hit regions.

It covered not only live pigs but also pork and pork-related products and by-products such as boar semen, and pork-based canned and processed.

“It is essential that the province ensure the safety of its constituency and its local livestock until the AS present in our neighboring provinces’ local swine is properly contained and controlled,” said Reyes.

Reyes has also ordered swine farmers and stakeholders of the hog industry to temporarily stop exporting live pigs to the Province of Cebu for 30 days.

“The transport of live hogs to the Province of Cebu is hereby suspended for the period of 30 days while the safety measures regarding the movement and quarantine protocols are still being prepared,” portions of the EO read.

With the ban in place, the provincial government will be implementing strict border controls and veterinary quarantine measures.

This means cargo, meat transport vehicles, livestock, and poultry transport carriers, private vehicles, and passenger inspections shall undergo inspection at all ports of Negros Oriental.

On top of these measures, Negros Oriental has also activated its ASF Task Force, and directed each congressional district as well as barangays to have at least one team.

For the congressional district level, they will be composed of a Licensed Local Government Veterinarian, meat inspector, any representative from National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS), a representative from City or Municipal Agriculture Office, a representative from the Provincial Veterinary Office, Department of Agriculture (PATCO) and Philippine National Police (PNP).

Meanwhile, for barangays, the Barangay Bantay ASF will include barangay captain or his/her authorized personnel, the barangay kagawad leading the committee on agriculture and barangay workers such as the Barangay Nutrition Scholar, Barangay Health Worker, and Barangay Livestock Aides.

Last March, Cebu recorded its first case of the ASF.

