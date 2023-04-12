Culling, as anti-ASF protocol, now unlawful in Cebu province

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Culling, as means to prevent the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF), is now unlawful in Cebu province.

This after the Provincial Board, during its special session on Tuesday, April 11, approved on third and final reading the ordinance that adopted Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia’s Executive Order (EO) No. 10, the provincial government announced on Sugbo News, their official media portal.

The ordinance was authored by Cebu 3rd District Provincial Board Member Victoria Corominas-Toribio.

It also gave Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia the “authority to undertake the necessary steps to protect the interest of the Province in relation to the regulations and policies implemented by the BAI (Bureau of Animal Industry) concerning the ASF.”

It can be recalled that Garcia issued EO No. 10 last March, to formalize the Capitol’s decision to steer away from the standard anti-ASF measures the BAI of the Department of Agriculture (DA) has implement.

The EO effectively dropped culling, random testing of live hogs, and border controls in areas afflicted with ASF.

Aside from EO No. 10, the province’s legislative body also adopted several other measures the executive implemented in addressing the ASF situation here.

These included the need for national government agencies and government-owned and controlled corporations to always coordinate with the local government concerned when introducing new policies and programs.

Anyone caught violating the new laws will be subjected to a penalty of P5,000 or imprisonment of not exceeding a year or both.

The Capitol also reminded public officials and employees that they may face administrative or criminal charges if they do not comply with local government laws.

The ASF has already affected at least 18 localities here in Cebu.

