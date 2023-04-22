Balamban killing: former barangay dad shot dead by motorcycle-riding gunman

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A former barangay councilor was shot dead by a motorcycle riding gunman at past 5 a.m. today, April 22, in Malvar St, Brgy. Baliwagan, Balamban town in western Cebu.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Glenn Hife, Balamban Police Station chief, identified the victim as Alfonso Buot Jr. of legal age, who was allegedly a former barangay councilor of Baliwagan.

Hife said that Buot was killed by a motorcycle-riding gunman, who was tailing Buot, who was also riding a motorcycle at that time.

Balamban shooting: How victim was killed

Initial investigation showed that when Buot arrived at Malvar St., the gunman then moved in and shot him with a hand gun.

The gunman then fled the area after the shooting.

Hife said that they were trying to determine the motive of the deadly attack.

According to policemen from SOCO, the gunman used a .45 caliber pistol and the assailant shot the victim on the neck, which caused the victim’s death.

Several angles considered

He said that they were considering several angles that could possibly point to the identity of the gunman.

He also said that they would also check CCTVs or security cameras in the area to see that they could find footage that could lead to the identity of the gunman.

