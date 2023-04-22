Marcos: More communication lines to be established with China to avoid conflict

MANILA, Philippines — Following a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said that more lines of communication will be created between the Philippines and China.

This development follows controversial comments from Chinese envoy Huang Xilian, who told the Philippines to renounce Taiwan’s bid for independence if it cared about the overseas Filipino workers on the island.

“As to the conflicts, we agreed to establish more lines of communications so that any event that occurs in the West Philippine Sea that involves China and the Philippines can immediately be resolved,” said Marcos in a statement.

According to Marcos there have been pronouncements made that could have been misunderstood. He did not specify if he was referring to Huang’s statement.

“Some of the pronouncements that have been made recently by our two countries and many other countries might be misinterpreted. So today it was really useful that we were able to speak with Minister Qin Gang, the Foreign Minister of China, so we can talk directly to one another and iron things out,” said Marcos.

The President said that the meeting was productive, and they are able to make plans for the future between the two countries.

“It’s very, very useful and very, very productive that Minister Qin came here and that we were able to talk things a little bit through, make plans for the future, continue to work on growing the relationship between the Philippines and China, not only in the economic field but in the cultural and educational and other exchanges,” he said.

Their meeting comes before the Palace’s announcement of Marcos’ visit to Washington D.C. and his pending meeting with United States President Joe Biden.

Marcos however, expressed confidence that the issues with China will be resolved.

“We are confident that these issues would be worked out that would be mutually beneficial for both our nations,” he said.

