BBM summons China envoy over rising Chinese actions vs PH coast guard, fishermen

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has summoned Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian to express “his serious concern” over the “increasing” actions by China against the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and Filipino fishermen.

Malacañang said Marcos summoned Huang on Tuesday afternoon following the deployment of military-grade laser against a PCG vessel in Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea last week.

“The President summoned Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian this afternoon to express his serious concern over the increasing frequency and intensity of actions by China against the Philippine Coast Guard and our Filipino fishermen in their bancas,” the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The PCG earlier accused a Chinese coast guard ship of directing a laser to one of its vessels, which caused temporary blindness to its crew members.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has sent a diplomatic protest over the Chinese coast guard harassment, “the shadowing, harassment, dangerous maneuvers, directing of military-grade laser, and illegal radio challenges” by China.

For its part, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed that the Philippine vessel intruded into the maritime territory of China, hence the laser attack.

The United States, meanwhile, on Monday expressed its support to the Philippines, dubbing the Chinese attack as “unsafe and provocative.”

