Registration of new motorcycles now have 3-year validity — LTO

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Sunday announced that the validity of all new motorcycle registrations has been extended to three years.

Before the announcement, only motorcycles with engine displacements of at least 201cc were qualified for a three-year validity of their initial registration with the LTO.

But in a statement, the LTO announced through its Memorandum Circular No. JMT-2023-2395 that the three year validity of vehicle registration has now also been granted for motorcycles with an engine displacement of 200cc and below.

“Hindi natin nakikita na magkakaroon ng problema sa roadworthiness ng mga motorsiklong may tatlong taong rehistro dahil ang mga ito naman ay bagong sasakyan,” said LTO chief Jay Art Tugade.

(We do not see that there will be a problem with the roadworthiness of motorcycles with three-year registration because they are new vehicles.)

According to Tugade, the initiative is also part of its implemented measures to provide further convenience to the transacting public.

An estimated two million units of motorcycles are then expected to benefit from this policy in 2023.

“Naniniwala kami sa LTO na ang hakbang na ito ay makakatulong sa maraming drayber na nagpapa-rehistro ng bagong motorsiklo para magamit sa kanilang hanapbuhay o trabaho,” he added

(We at the LTO believe that this step will help many drivers who are registering a new motorcycle for use in their profession or work.)

Meanwhile the LTO said that motorcycles with engine displacement of 200cc and below are still required to register every year once the three-year validity of their initial registration of the motorcycle has lapsed.

