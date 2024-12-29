China’s warning: PH will ‘hurt own interests’ if it pushes missile plan

MANILA, Philippines — After rebuking Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. for his comments against the Communist Party of China as he defended Manila’s plans to acquire midrange missiles from the United States, Beijing on Thursday warned that it “will not sit on its hands when its security interests are in danger or under threat.”

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning, at a press conference in Beijing, issued the stern message when the state-run Global Times sought her comment on the defensive buildup of the Philippines and its deployment of the US Typhon missile system in joint military exercises.

“The Philippines will be hurting its own interests if it keeps refusing to change course,” Mao said.

READ: China slams PH defense chief over missile plan, CPC criticism

She said China, on multiple occasions, had stated its “firm opposition” to the deployment of the Mid-Range Capability (MRC) missile system in the Philippines.

“Let me stress that the Typhon MRC missile system can carry either conventional or nuclear warheads. It is not a defensive weapon, but a strategic and offensive one,” she added.

READ: Navy spox: PH defense assets sufficient amid China’s harassment

Planned acquisition

On Monday, the Philippine Army announced plans to acquire an MRC missile system to enhance the country’s defense, particularly to safeguard its sovereignty and exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

According to Army chief Lt. Gen. Roy Galido, the MRC system is deemed both feasible and functional for the implementation of the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept (CADC). The CADC is a defense strategy that requires the Philippine government to project its military capabilities throughout the Philippines’ 370-kilometer EEZ and other areas under its jurisdiction.

READ: China hopes for ‘peaceful coexistence’ with US if Trump wins

Last month, Teodoro also revealed a plan to acquire intermediate-missile launchers, but not limited to Typhon. The Typhon missile system, which was deployed in the Philippines in April, has drawn criticism from China.

This ground-based launcher is capable of launching Tomahawk and SM-6 missiles, with a range of over 1,500 kilometers for Tomahawks and more than 240 kilometers for the SM-6. It consists of a battery operations center, four launchers, prime movers, and modified trailers.

READ: China urges ‘peaceful development,’ criticizes US missiles in PH

Despite tensions surrounding its deployment, security officials confirmed that the Typhon missile system would remain in the Philippines until further government decisions are made.

Mao said the Philippines was placing its national security and defense “in the hands of others, introducing geopolitical confrontation and risk of arms race into the region and posing a real threat to regional peace and security.”

READ: China tells PH: What we need is peace, not a mid-range missile system

“What the Philippines is doing benefits no one,” she said.

Mao reminded the Philippines of its supposed promise that it would “not choose sides between major countries, not engage in any activities that will harm China’s interest and [don’t] intend to incite tensions in the region.”

“Despite these clear promises, however, the Philippines has helped [a] country outside the region deploy military forces and stoke confrontation in the region,” she said.

‘Beyond reproach’

Mao also chided the Philippines for declaring that the Typhon missile system would be shipped out of the country in September following the military exercises with the United Stares.

“But then the Philippine side went back on its word, saying they would like to have the Typhon … in the Philippines forever and even plan to acquire the systems. This is a deliberate breach of the Philippines’ own words,” she said.

China urged the Philippines “to uphold strategic independence, good neighborliness and friendship, and peaceful development” as this was the only right way to safeguard national security.

But Teodoro said the deployment of such weapons in the country was “completely legitimate, legal and beyond reproach.” He also said that these plans on military enhancement were part of the country’s CADC “on the basis of the Philippines’ own national interest and in accordance with our independent foreign policy.”

“It is not targeted against specific countries. Instead, it is targeted against security risks, threats and challenges,” he said earlier.

Typhon’s deployment to the Philippines came in the wake of China’s escalating aggression in the West Philippine Sea, waters within the country’s EEZ. Its current deployment would put it within range of Taiwan, Chinese military outposts in South China Sea and even parts of the Chinese mainland.

Beijing’s claim over nearly the entire South China Sea over China Sea overlaps with those of the Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia and Taiwan. It has been invalidated by a 2016 arbitral ruling, which China continues to ignore.

International law

In a post on X on Thursday, Commodore Jay Tarriela, the Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, said China should adhere to international law rather than insist on its illegal maritime claims in the West Philippine Sea.

“The right track of resolving issues is by adhering to international law rather than resorting to aggression against ordinary civilian fishermen who are simply trying to make a living within our country’s exclusive economic zone,” Tarriela said.

He was responding to the comments of Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of National Defense, who said that the Philippines had repeatedly organized its coast guard vessels and fishing boats to violate China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.

Zhang accused the Philippines of “playing victim to elicit sympathy from and cause confusion in the international community. “

“This will never work. We urge the Philippine side to change course, and return to the right track of resolving issues through negotiation and consultation,” Zhang said, as quoted by Global Times.

But Tarriela said “continued insistence by the Chinese Communist Party on their illegal claims to these waters will only escalate tensions and provoke other nations.”

China’s coast guard conducted patrols around the Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal in the South China Sea on Friday to safeguard China’s territorial rights, according to a report by state television CCTV. —with reports from Nestor Corrales and Inquirer Research

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP