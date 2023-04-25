LOOK: Parokya ni Edgar’s Gab Chee Kee returns onstage after hospital discharge

Parokya ni Edgar guitarist Gab Chee Kee has finally returned to the gig scene, just a month after being discharged from the hospital due to complications caused by lymphoma.

Chito Miranda took to his personal Facebook page on Monday, April 24, to express his pride for Chee Kee playing the electric guitar during an undisclosed event which took place the day prior.

“Highlight,” Miranda began. “Nag-jam si Gab kagabi sa ‘Your Song’ at sa ‘Halaga’ (don’t worry, nagpaalam siya sa doctor niya, at may kasama syang nurse buong time). As a friend, I was honestly worried and wanted him to rest, and to simply enjoy the show from the sidelines.”

(Highlight. Gab jammed to “Your Song” and “Halaga” last night. Don’t worry, he sought permission from his doctor, and he was with a nurse the whole time. As a friend, I was honestly worried and wanted him to rest, and to simply enjoy the show from the sidelines.)

The band’s frontman admitted that while it’s “overwhelming” to see Chee Kee performing onstage, he hoped that their gig signals the beginning of the latter’s full recovery from his condition.

“As a bandmate, it was an overwhelming experience. Sobrang saya lang ng feeling na naka-jam si Gab ulit. Nakakakilabot. Sabi ko nga, kung hindi nyo kami tinulungan, wala na siguro si Gab ngayon. Pero now, he’s slowly getting his strength back, and is on his way to making a full recovery,” he added.

(As a bandmate, it was an overwhelming experience. It makes me so happy to jam with Gab again. It gives me goosebumps. It told me, if we didn’t receive help, Gab would’ve not been around today. But now, he’s slowly getting his strength back and is on his way to making a full recovery.)

Despite knowing that the musician has a long way to go in his recovery, Miranda believes that Chee Kee would emerge victorious from his lymphoma battle.

“Mahaba pa ang laban, pero we are slowly winning,” he wrote. (The battle is still quite long, but we are slowly winning.)

This marks Chee Kee’s first public appearance following his discharge from the hospital. The musician was confined for two months due to pneumonia and lymphoma complications, where he even stayed in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Miranda, his bandmates and friends from the music scene also hosted a number of fund drives to help defray Chee Kee’s medical expenses and rehabilitation.

Prior to his discharge, Miranda shared the band guitarist’s progress on social media as the latter can walk on his own. EDV

