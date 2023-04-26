Pagasa: Heat indices of 37-40°C to hit NCR, Occidental Mindoro, parts of Visayas

MANILA, Philippines — Heat indices in Metro Manila, San Jose in Occidental Mindoro, and parts of Visayas may hit 40°C on Wednesday according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“Pagsapit po ng tanghali, asahan ‘yung pinakamatataas na temperatura. Mainit po dito sa may parte ng Metro Manila— hanggang 33°C. Pero yung heat index na tinatawag— o yung mararamdamang init ng ating katawan— ay maglalaro mula 37-40°C,” reported Pagasa weather specialist Benison Estareja in a Wednesday morning weather forecast.

(Expect the highest temperatures at midday. It will be hot here in Metro Manila— up to 33°C. But the heat index— or the heat felt by our bodies— may dance between 37-40°C.)

“At ‘yung ibang pinakamainit na lugar sa Luzon, such as dito sa may San Jose sa Occidental Mindoro, posibleng umabot sa 40°C ‘yung ating heat index,” he said.

(And in other hot spots in Luzon, such as San Jose in Occidental Mindoro, the heat index may hit 40°C.)

The state weather specialist cited continued easterlies as the cause of the consistent humidity and heat affecting the country.

Estareja added that Legazpi can also expect a high heat index as air temperature in the area may hit 33°C, identical to Metro Manila. Northern parts of Luzon such as Dagupan City, Tuguegarao City, and Laoag City can also anticipate similar weather.

Meanwhile, Pagasa predicts Roxas City, Dumaguete, and Metro Cebu to be the hottest areas in Visayas, with a possible heat index of 38°C.

“Asahan natin sa tanghali ang mas maiinit na temperatura— pinakamainit sa may Roxas City, Dumaguete, at sa Metro Cebu. Bagama’t hanggang 32°C ang ating air temperature, possible na yung heat index natin ay umabot pa rin sa 38°C,” said Estareja.

(We can expect higher temperatures at noon— especially in Roxas City, Dumaguete, and Metro Cebu. Although air temperatures will peak at 32°C, it’s possible that the heat index may reach 38°C.)

The weather specialist then reported chances of rain on Wednesday morning in Eastern Visayas and areas along the Visayan Sea, such as northern parts of Cebu and Negros, and the eastern side of Panay. Rain may then continue in Eastern Visayas, particularly in Biliran and Samar provinces, with isolated rains in Panay Island.

Pagasa also reported that the highest temperatures in Mindanao will hit Zamboanga City, Dipolog City, Davao city, Cotabato, and parts of Caraga. Meanwhile, isolated rains due to localized thunderstorms are possible in Lanao del Sur, Cotabato Province and Cotabato City in the afternoon and evening.

Forecast temperature range in key cities / areas on Wednesday are as follows:

Luzon



Metro Manila: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius Baguio City: 17 to 25 degrees Celsius Laoag City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius Tuguegarao: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius Legazpi City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius Tagaytay: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius Kalayaan Islands: 27 to 33 degrees Celsius



Visayas

Iloilo City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Mindanao

Cagayan De Oro City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

