Vehicular accidents in Cebu City up in 2023

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Data from the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO)-Central Command shows that number of vehicular accidents recorded here has increased.

On average, Cebu City logs 24 vehicular accidents per day this year, based on the data from the CCTO-Central Command.

From January 1 to March 31, 2023, alone, the CCTO logged a total of 2,132 vehicular accidents within the city, based on the detailed summary of vehicle accidents and traffic violations submitted by CCTO head Raquel Arce to the city council on April 26.

The number is higher by 148 percent compared to the 859 total number of vehicular accidents recorded in the city during the same period in 2022.

For the entire of 2022, the CCTO recorded a total of 3,916 vehicular accidents–with the majority, or 587 accidents recorded in December 2022.

Meanwhile, 239 of the vehicular accidents logged in the city this year occurred at the South Road Properties.

During the two-day mobility summit organized by the Cebu City government in September 2022, CCTO executives cited overspeeding, disregard for traffic signs and drunk driving as the top reasons behind accidents that occurred in the city.

From January 1 to February 2023, the CCTO also apprehended 339 individuals for driving without a license and 207 others for driving with expired registration.

With the shift to the new normal that comes with the loosening of the COVID-19 pandemic-induced restrictions, Cebu City observed a significant increase in the volume of vehicles, which also increased the probability of accidents from vehicles to pedestrians.

Paul Gotiong, former executive director and now division head of the CCTO’s public mass transportation division, in an earlier interview with CDN Digital, reminded motorists to always practice defensive driving. He also advised motorists to maintain speed limits, wear helmets and seatbelts.

