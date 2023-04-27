Festivals Life!

IN PHOTOS: Kadaugan sa Mactan

By: - April 27, 2023

 

The 2023 edition of the reenactment of the Kadaugan sa Mactan was held at the Liberty Shrine in Lapu-Lapu City on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Several noted local and national government officials attended the event, including Department of Tourism (DOT) Sec. Cristina Frasco.

Here are some photos of the event:

| Futch Anthony Inso

Futch Anthony Inso

A spectator takes a photo of the reenactment of the Kadaugan sa Mactan on April 27, 2023. | Futch Anthony Inso

Eskrimadors also performed after the reenactment as the city government chose to feature the Filipino martial art for this year’s celebration.

This event is a yearly celebration commemorating the victory of Lapu Lapu against Ferdinand Magellan.

Spotlight on for local performers in future reenactments of Kadaugan sa Mactan

