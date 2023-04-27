IN PHOTOS: Kadaugan sa Mactan

The 2023 edition of the reenactment of the Kadaugan sa Mactan was held at the Liberty Shrine in Lapu-Lapu City on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Several noted local and national government officials attended the event, including Department of Tourism (DOT) Sec. Cristina Frasco.

Here are some photos of the event:

Eskrimadors also performed after the reenactment as the city government chose to feature the Filipino martial art for this year’s celebration.

This event is a yearly celebration commemorating the victory of Lapu Lapu against Ferdinand Magellan.

READ MORE:

Spotlight on for local performers in future reenactments of Kadaugan sa Mactan