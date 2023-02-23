CCTO, LTO reminds motorists to observe road safety

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Following the tragic vehicle collision in Danao, Cebu, which claimed the lives of a young couple and their daughter, an official of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) reminded motorists to observe road safety precautions.

Paul Gotiong, former executive director and now division head of the CCTO’s public mass transportation division, reminded motorists to always practice defensive driving.

“Be patient while on the road and keep [your] eyes on the road. Maintain speed limits,” he advised motorists.

Gotiong reminded motorists of the the city-assigned speed limits for road users.

The maximum speed limit in the city is 60 kilometers per hour (kph) on open roads, 40 kph on busy roads, and 20 kph on interior roads.

With the loosening of the COVID-19 pandemic-induced restrictions under the new normal, Gotiong said the volume of vehices have increased significantly, which also increased the probability of accidents from vehicles to pedestrians.

LTO-7 director Victor Emmanuel Caindec, for his part, reminded motorists to always wear their helmets and seatbelts.

“Drive safely. Wa ko ga joke. Wear helmets / seatbelts. No texting while driving,” Caindec said in a social media post.

Last Tuesday, February 21, 2023, three of the four members of the Mondejar family perished in a road collision in Barangay Dunggoan in Danao City.

Based on police report, Mondejars’ sedan hit the truck on its left side, causing it to spin out of control before crashing into a mango tree.

The fatalities were identified as Erwin Bacalso Mondejar, his wife Imelda, and their daughter, Erin Bliss.

Investigation on the incident is still ongoing, although, among the angles that investigators are looking into is the possibility that the father, Erwin, fell asleep behind the wheel.

On Wednesday, February 22, three individuals suffered injuries after the pick-up truck they rode crashed into a road barrier and rolled over along the highway in Liloan town, northern Cebu.

The vehicle was driven by a 57-year-old seaman, identified as Franklyn Ferrer. Ferrer’s passengers included his wife, Romualda, and a 29-year-old man identified as Roberto Tibay.

Patrolman Jicliff Guilaran of the Liloan Police Station said Franklyn Ferrer told investigators he did not notice the barriers that separated the southbound and northbound lanes of the national highway.

The driver also reportedly admitted to the police that he has yet to familiarize the road, which ultimately resulted to the accident.

Danao tragedy: Family involved in fatal road collision may have been in Cebu for a vacation

