4 missing, 28 rescued: Dive yacht sinks within Tubbataha after departing from Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Search and rescue operations are now ongoing in Tubbataha, Palawan after a dive yacht sank within the waters there on Sunday, April 30, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said.

As of 10:40 a.m., they managed to rescue 28 people while four have been reported missing. The PCG has also dispatched BRP Melchora Aquino (MRRV-9702), and other vessels from nearby substations for the search and rescue operations.

PCG said that at 6:49 a.m. on Sunday, their station in Palawan received information on the sinking of a dive yacht, M/Y Dream Keeper.

The dive yacht departed from San Remigio, a third-class municipality in the northwestern side of Cebu, last April 27. The vessel reportedly arrived within the waters of Tubbataha last Saturday evening, April 29, the PCG added.

Tubbataha plays host to the Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the world’s most famous diving spots.

The cause of the sinking has yet to be determined as of this writing.

