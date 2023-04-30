DOJ to lead implementation of SIM card law

The Department of Justice (DOJ) will be one of the leading implementers of the SIM (subsriber identity module) Registration Act as soon as it hits its target registrants as it will help the DOJ in the investigation of different crimes.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said it was very important that they hit their target of 70 percent (117.6 million) SIM card users in the country because it would play a vital role in their investigations.

“It’s very important that the SIM Registration Act is operable already because please remember there are so many scams using cell phones, kidnapping, extortion. Activities of terrorist organizations that are passing through prepaid anonymous cards,” Remulla said in an interview on April 26.

“It will help us navigate dangerous waters so to speak because of the use of communication as a tool for crimes and criminal activity,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

SIM registration deadline extended for 90 days

Socmed services inaccessible for unregistered SIM cards despite extension

Haven’t registered your SIM card yet? Here’s how

INQUIRER.net wants to hear from you! Take part in our reader survey and help us be better. Click on this image to answer.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP