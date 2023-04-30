Paquibut is SUGBU’s Bowler of the Month for April

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lemuel Paquibut ruled the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) “Bowler of the Month” tournament in thrilling fashion on Sunday at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Paquibut and senior bowler Manny Bueno dueled in the final round of the tournament.

Closely fought duel

Paquibut knocked a total of 186 pinfalls to emerge as champion, narrowly beating Bueno who had 184 pinfalls. Amazingly, Paquibut did that despite having lower handicap points of 20, compared to Bueno’s 25.

Nicah Ceniza finished as second runner-up with 182 pinfalls after losing to Pacquibut in the semifinals as the latter scored 188 pinfalls.

In the elimination round, Bueno topped the competition with 971 pinfalls after five games, while Paquibut had 956 pinfalls at second, followed by Ceniza at third withi 953 pinfalls.

4th to 10th placers

The fourth to 10th placers after the elimination round were Chris Ramil (932), Aui Padawan (907), Ted Convocar (891), Maeng Viloria (887), Michael Yu (886), Romy Mauro (833), and MJ Villa (818), respectively.

Convocar didn’t go home empty-handed after winning a brand-new bowling back courtesy of SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center during a raffle draw.

A total of 16 bowlers, mostly qualifiers from the weekly shootout tournament competed in the SUGBU “Bowler of the Month” tournament.

Paquibut’s title earned him a ticket to the coveted “Bowler of the Year” tournament slated this December.

