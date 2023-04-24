WATCH: ‘Basketbrawl’ in Moalboal, Cebu
CEBU CITY, Philippines–Just a day after a brawl involving PBA players happened in a northern town in Cebu, another fight erupted in a collegiate game here, this time in the southwestern town of Moalboal.
A footage from netizen John Lester A. Tapales is making rounds on social media after it shows players from two Cebu collegiate basketball teams figuring in a free-for-all melee after a match in Moalboal on Sunday night, April 23.
It can be recalled that on Saturday, April 22, another brawl happened in Carmen town, north Cebu, involving a foreign player and two PBA players in JR Quinahan and Beau Belga during an exhibition match.
In the Moalboal fight, the players allegedly involved were from Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) and the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters.
Officials from the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) are already investigating the incident as this tournament was sanctioned by the Cebu league, in partnership with the Moalboal local government unit.
