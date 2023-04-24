WATCH: ‘Basketbrawl’ in Moalboal, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Just a day after a brawl involving PBA players happened in a northern town in Cebu, another fight erupted in a collegiate game here, this time in the southwestern town of Moalboal.

A footage from netizen John Lester A. Tapales is making rounds on social media after it shows players from two Cebu collegiate basketball teams figuring in a free-for-all melee after a match in Moalboal on Sunday night, April 23.