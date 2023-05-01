Flight delays expected due to power outage at Naia Terminal 3

By: Beatrice Pinlac - Inquirer.net | May 01,2023 - 08:03 AM

MANILA, Philippines — Flights may be delayed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) Terminal 3 due to a power outage that struck on Monday, May 1.

The Manila International Airport Authority (Miaa) said the power blackout was encountered at around 1:05 a.m.

“Standby power is now supplying electricity to critical facilities enabling computer systems of airlines and immigration to function partially and enable processing of both inbound and outbound passengers. As a result, delayed flights shall be expected,” Miaa said in a statement.

Assistance to passengers is being provided by Miaa personnel doing rounds at the Naia Terminal 3, it added.

Miaa further said its engineering team is working with technical personnel of the Manila Electric Railroad and Light Company to pin down the cause of the power failure.

It had also apologized for the inconvenience the power failure may have brought upon air travelers.

INQUIRER.net has reached out to Miaa for a complete list of the delayed flights, but it has yet to respond as of this posting.

