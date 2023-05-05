UP Cebu clarifies decision to temporarily shift to online classes for a week

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The University of the Philippines (UP Cebu), on Friday, May 5, 2023, clarified its decision to temporarily shift to online classes for a week.

The UP Cebu Public Information Office, in a statement, said the decision of the school administration to revert to online classes from May 4 to May 11, 2023, was due to the reported positive COVID-19 test results from its students and not because of any recorded increase of COVID-19 cases in the city.

READ: UP Cebu reverts to online classes due to rising cases of COVID-19

“This move is part of the standard protocols under the new normal. We note that Cebu City remains under Alert Level 1, indicating that the situation is generally under control,” read a portion of the statement.

The school said all classrooms would be thoroughly disinfected to ensure a safe learning environment of students upon return.

UP Cebu said that a total of 32 students with cold or flu symptoms consulted with the campus clinic, both online and onsite from April 24 to May 4.

READ: No increase in COVID-19 cases in Central Visayas says DOH official

Of the number, two students reported positive results under rapid antigen test, with one consultation conducted onsite and the other online.

“In line with our commitment to prioritize health and safety of our constituents, we have decided to temporarily shift to online classes for a week to allow for thorough disinfection of all classrooms before resuming classes,” the statement said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP