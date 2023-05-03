No increase in COVID-19 cases in Central Visayas says DOH official

CEBU CITY, Philippines — COVID-19 cases in Central Visayas in recent weeks have not increased, an official of the Department of Health in Region 7 (DOH 7) said on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

DOH 7 director Dr. Jaime Bernadas, in a press conference on Wednesday, said as of May 2, Central Visayas has a total of 627 active COVID-19 cases; of which, 17 are new infections.

“So, karon ang atong mga kaso, naa diha sa 10 to 30 sa past two months. Diha ra na siya nag-ambak ambak ang atong mga kaso. Wala g’yod tay makita nga nidaghan ang atong kaso. Wala sad ta’y makita nga nidaghan ang atong admission kay sa karon ang atong mga hospitals wala kaayo’y sila’y alarming admissions sa COVID,” Bernadas told reporters in a press conference.

Bernadas, however, continued to encourage senior citizens to avail of the COVID-19 vaccines as the region has yet to achieve its 70 percent target for COVID-19 vaccination among senior citizens.

He said the vaccination rate for senior citizens in the region stands at 62 percent.

“Gipadayon ra na nila nga alert level status sa mga probinsya nga gi mention nato kay tungod wala ta kaabot sa target sa mga senior citizens nga makaabot na unta sa 70 percent,” he said.

“Mao ra na ang rason ngano gibutang ta sa Alert Level 2. Gi-challenge pod ta siguro nga makaabot g’yod ta sa atong 70 percent target at least sa atong mga senior citizens,” he added.

READ: No restrictions in Cebu province amid IATF’s Alert Level 2 status

As to COVID-19 vaccination coverage for the general population in the region, Central Visayas has already vaccinated 89 percent of its total target vaccination coverage.

Bernadas said the region has a buffer stock of 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, mixed of Pfizer and Sinovac. /rcg

READ:

DOH-7: Presence of Delta behind rise of COVID cases

Manila shows sharp increase of COVID-19 cases

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP