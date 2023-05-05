CHED delists Mandaue City College, 4 other schools from free tuition program

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Five local universities and colleges (LUCs) in Central Visayas were delisted in the free tuition program of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

This was confirmed by CHED chairperson Dr. Prospero de Vera III during his visit to Cebu on Friday, May 5, 2023.

De Vera said that these LUCs were delisted after they failed to comply with the requirements under Republic Act 10931 or the “Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act.”

“So at the start, yung mga nakapag-apply na, kasi dalawa yung (those who applied, there are two) type on evaluation. One is on the certificate of program compliance, which means that the degree program offered should have the basic requirement for the degree program. Qualified teachers to teach the subjects, facilities that you have, your libraries, etc.,” De Vera said.

He said that these were the minimum requirements for schools to offer a degree program.

He said that the other types of evaluation focused on institutional recognition (IR) which looked into whether the school had the necessary site, facilities, medical personnel, and guidance councilor, or whether the president of the school would be eligible and qualified for the position.

Of the five schools that were delisted, three of them were from Cebu, and two from Bohol.

The schools in Cebu that were delisted were Mandaue City College, Madridejos Community College, and Sibonga Community College.

He said that since the implementation of R.A. 10931, LUCs were given two years to comply with these requirements and it was even extended for another year.

“But there was a requirement that you must complete both within two years. Dumaan yung two years (two years has passed), the majority of the local universities and colleges complied with the requirement. But there were some who had difficulty complying. So they ask the UNIFAST board can we get an extension of 6 months, they were granted six months extension. After six months they still could not comply they say can we get another six months. So in effect, they were given three years to comply,” he added.

Due to this, De Vera said that these LUCs could no longer receive a reimbursement of their free tuition from CHED.

De Vera added that delisted LUCs were also prohibited from collecting tuition from their students if they would wish to continue their operation since they were prohibited under the law.

Cordova Public College and Talisay City College, De Vera said, had only complied with the requirements last year.

However, they can only receive a reimbursement for the second semester of the academic year 2022-2023, since they failed to comply with the requirements in the first semester last year.

