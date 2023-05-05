Cebuano triathletes plunge into SEAG aquathlon action Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Top Cebuano triathletes hope to reel in the country’s first gold medals when they compete in tomorrow’s aquathlon event of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) at Kep Beach in southern Cambodia.

This will be the first of two races Andrew Kim Remolino, Matthew Justine Hermosa, and Raven Faith Alcoseba will be competing in the 32nd SEA Games aside from the triathlon on May 8.

Aquathlon will kick off tomorrow at 6:30 AM (Pnom Penh) or 7:30 AM in Manila. The relay event is in the afternoon at 3:00 PM (Manila Time).

The aquathlon race features a 500-meter swim and 2.5k run, with three gold medals at stake in two individual events and one relay.

Alcoseba, Remolino, and Hermosa all have an advantage in aquathlon as all three started off as swimmers before becoming multi-sport athletes.

Alcoseba, in particular, is a varsity swimmer from De La Salle University.

She will be joined by fellow Philippine team triathletes Samantha Corpuz and Gene Quiambao on the women’s side where 15 women participants are gunning for the duathlon gold.

Meanwhile, Joshua Ramos and Hermosa join Remolino on the men’s side where they will go up against 12 other triathletes.

The aquathlon relay team on the other hand is comprised of Waqui Baniqued, Kira Ellis, Erica Burgos, and Aki Lorbes.

After the aquathlon race comes the duathlon on Sunday.

The Philippine team will be headed by the reigning gold medalists in triathlon Fernando Jose Casares and Kim Mangrobang.

The rest of the country’s duathlon competitors are Maaynard Pecson, John Chicano, Kira Ellis, and Erika Burgos.

On the other hand, the triathlon race is slated on Monday where Cebuano triathletes Remolino, Alcoseba, Casares along with Hermosa, Mangrobang, and Quiambao compete in the Olympic distance event. /rcg

READ:

Taking care of home turf: Remolino, Alcoseba rule Talisay City Aquathlon

SEA Games 2023: PH looks to break ice with aquathlon, extend triathlon reign

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP