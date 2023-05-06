PalawanPay and Bayad Sign Contract to Expand Payment Services

PalawanPay, one of the fastest-growing e-wallets in the Philippines, has officially partnered with CIS Bayad Center Inc. to offer an extensive range of payment options to its growing number of sukis. As the biller aggregator of PalawanPay, Bayad has added 71 biller brands to the PalawanPay App, bringing the total number of billers available on the app to more than 600. These billers cover a wide range of services such as electric and water utilities, cable and internet, government contributions, loan payments, credit cards, school tuition fees, online shopping, insurance, and many others, making it easier for sukis to settle their bills through the app. Gone are the long lines and the inconvenience of bills payment. With the partnership of PalawanPay and Bayad, easier and more accessible financial transactions are made possible.

PalawanPay and Bayad offer hassle-free and secure bills payment services to various individuals, including homemakers, students living independently far from their families, busy professionals, and business owners who need to manage their finances and pay their bills conveniently without the hassle of physically going to banks.

Among the companies included in PalawanPay Billers are MERALCO, Easy Trip RFID, NBI, PSA Serbilis, LTFRB, Maynilad Water Services, Visayan Electric Company (VECO), Davao Light And Power Corporation, Cotabato Light, AIA Philippines (Philam Life), Sunlife Plans, and Grepa Life among others.

“We are constantly on the lookout for more opportunities to expand our biller network in response to the ever-changing needs of our customers. We share our commitment with PalawanPay in financially empowering more and more Filipinos from all walks of life,” said CIS Bayad Center, Inc. President and CEO, Lawrence Y. Ferrer.

PalawanPay Business Executive Officer, Third Librea, expressed his excitement about the partnership, “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Bayad as we work towards providing greater convenience to our growing number of sukis. Our objective is to continuously improve our services and add more relevant features to the PalawanPay app. With this partnership with Bayad, we will be able to provide our customers with more options to settle their bills anytime, anywhere.”

PalawanPay is committed to championing financial inclusivity in the country by continuously improving and adding more relevant features to the app. Now with almost 10 million users of PalawanPay app, the partnership with Bayad is a testament to their brand of service and commitment to their sukis. “At PalawanPay, we remain dedicated to our brand service promise of providing ‘Mabilis, Mura at Walang Kuskos Balungos na Serbisyo’,” added Third Librea.

Download the PalawanPay app now from the Apple Store or Google Play Store and become one of the many satisfied sukis who enjoy PalawanPay’s fast, secure, and reliable payment services.

About Palawan Pawnshop Group

The Palawan Pawnshop Group (PPG) is composed of products and services such as Palawan Pawnshop, Palawan Express Pera Padala, Palawan ProtekTODO, and PalawanPay. A brand trusted by Filipinos for 37 years, PPG is one of the fastest-growing financial institutions in the country. With its strength in remittance and pawning services, the company is now the market leader in the industry and has over 3,300 branches nationwide.

Palawan Pawnshop Group offers pawnbroking services, domestic and international remittances, microinsurance, bills payment, electronic mobile phone loading, cash-in of e-wallets, money exchange, ATM withdrawal, and cash disbursements.

PPG recently introduced PalawanPay, an e-wallet app that lets you send and receive remittances anytime, anywhere. PalawanPay app is the company’s latest digital solution for faster, safer, and easier transactions and gives users access to other financial services such as bills payment, e-cellphone load, and scan to pay QRPH codes.

Palawan Pawnshop, Palawan Express, and PalawanPay are supervised by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. For more information, go to Palawan Pawnshop and PalawanPay Websites.

About Bayad

Bayad is the pioneer and trusted brand in the outsourced payment collection service in the Philippines, aggregating a multitude of billers into a robust system that is now being used by over 100,000 physical touchpoints as well as millions of customers of leading digital and mobile platforms across the country. Formerly known as Bayad Center, it continues to trailblaze the industry as it evolves from an over-the-counter payment center into a full-service fintech company, offering a whole suite of financial products & services available to both consumers and businesses.

ADVERTORIAL

