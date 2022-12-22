Send Cash Gifts to Your Godchildren via PalawanPay App and Get a Chance to Win Exciting Prizes

Godparents play an essential role in the lives of their godchildren. It entails commitment and responsibility because they are considered second parents to their inaanaks. During Christmas and other special occasions, children seek out their godparents for blessings and gifts. Before the pandemic, it was customary for kids to visit their godparents on December 25. The Ninongs and Ninangs would give gifts, usually cash.

This gift-giving season, sending cash gifts to your godchildren and loved ones is now faster, safer, easier, and more convenient with PalawanPay, the e-wallet of the Palawan Pawnshop Group. PalawanPay lets you send your cash gift from one PalawanPay e-wallet to another or a Palawan Express Pera Padala branch anytime, anywhere. You also have the chance to win exciting prizes in “My Ninong, My Ninang, May Papremyo Promo ng Palawan!”

PalawanPay is an all-in-one app with features including Pera Padala, e-loading, bill payment, cash in, and cash out. With over 400 billers and the use of QRPH for fund transfers and payments, PalawanPay gives Filipinos all year-round financial convenience.

Download the app now from the Apple Store or the Google Play Store and you could be one of the lucky winners in PalawanPay’s Christmas Promotion.

Joining “My Ninong, My Ninang, May Papremyo Promo ng Palawan” is easy and convenient. Every qualified Send Money transaction to five unique receivers on the PalawanPay app to any PalawanPay user or Palawan Express Branch will automatically earn one (1) raffle entry and this promo will run until December 25, 2022. In addition, all qualified PalawanPay users instantly get insurance from Palawan ProtekTODO with annual coverage of Php 20,000. Qualified users also get one raffle entry to join the Grand Raffle Promo, 5 Yamaha NMax motorcycles will be given away to lucky winners. Prizes are tax-free and will be announced on PalawanPay’s Facebook page. For more promo details, please visit https://www.palawanpay.com/promos/.

Christmas is not the only occasion when you can pretend to be Santa and give the gift of joy to your inaanaks. You can send them aguinaldos on their birthdays, graduation, and other special occasions all through the convenience of the PalawanPay app. So what are you waiting for? Download the app now from the Apple Store or the Google Play Store and you could be one of the lucky winners in PalawanPay’s Christmas Promotion.

