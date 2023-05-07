Pia Wurtzbach sells condo unit as she moves to ‘next chapter’ of life

Pia Wurtzbach, who recently announced her marriage to Jeremy Jauncey, has put her condominium unit up for sale as she transitions to the “next chapter” of her life.

In her Instagram page, the Miss Universe 2015 titleholder looked back on the three years she lived in the property, reflecting on how it has given her a space to express and get to know herself better, as well as to rest and destress.

“You may recognize these walls from my pictures. As much as I’ve shot a lot of content here, this condo was my very first solo home and it really meant a lot to me,” she said, showing photos of herself taken at her condo.

“But like all things in life, we grow, we transition, we seize the moment. We may even say ‘thank you, next…’ on to the next chapter,’” she added.

Wurtzbach then provided contact details for those interested in purchasing her fully furnished unit, which features a master bedroom with an en suite bathroom, two more bedrooms and bathrooms, powder room, living room, dining area and a balcony.

“So there… I hope this home becomes your brand new start. May it make you feel safe always and give you great memories like it did to me,” she stated.

Fans then sent their well-wishes to the beauty queen in moving on to the next chapter of her life, while also complimenting her space.

Wurtzbach gave a peek at her new house in January last year, but it was not immediately known if the beauty queen has already moved in to the said property.

The beauty queen earlier announced that she got married to Jauncey in March. The couple tied the knot in a beach wedding in Seychelles, East Africa. EDV

