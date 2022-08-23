Pia Wurtzbach shares hilarious videos with fiancé Jeremy Jauncey on his birthday

CEBU, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach showed off her funny side in a series of videos with her fiancé, Jeremy Jauncey, that she posted on Instagram, to mark the latter’s 38th birthday.

“Because it’s somebody’s birthday 🥰 I thought it would be better to post a carousel of some of my favorite funny videos of us,” she penned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pia Wurtzbach (@piawurtzbach)

According to the beauty queen, Jauncey has been her source of happiness in the past few years, “So many good memories, so much laughter, so much love.”

“I honestly thought a love or relationship like this didn’t exist but he proved all my doubts & insecurities wrong,” Wurtzbach added.

She described Jauncey as a “most loving, supportive, hardworking person and goal-oriented.”

“He takes care of everyone around him. I feel so safe in the relationship, that I can be my true silly self (and that it’s okay for the world to see that),” she said.

According to Wurtzbach, Jauncey is her “safe space & my happiness.”

“I never ever doubted his loyalty & faithfulness, which is honestly the best feeling for a girl 😂 AND even when work gets stressful for him, he never treats me differently. He still laughs at my stupid jokes.”

Wurtzbach and Jauncey confirmed their relationship in 2020 and were engaged last May this year.

