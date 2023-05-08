Habal-habal passenger shot dead in Guadalupe

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police in Cebu City are now hunting down the suspect behind a fatal shooting that took place in broad daylight in Brgy. Guadalupe on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

The Guadalupe Police Station confirmed a shooting happened within Happy Valley in Brgy. Guadalupe around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Isidoro Roy Pardillo Dayono, a resident from the neighboring barangay of Kalunasan, also in Cebu City.

According to Police Major Kenneth Paul Albotra, Dayono was riding a habal-habal (motorcycle-for-hire) to take him to Happy Valley on Sunday afternoon.

One of the victim’s relatives hired and paid the habal-habal driver P500 to transport him between Brgy. Kalunasan and Happy Valley. The driver would later turn out to be an eyewitness to Dayono’s killing.

CDN Digital has opted not to disclose the identity of the witness for his security and protection.

While traversing Happy Valley, the habal-habal driver told investigators that he overheard some of Dayono’s phone conversations, including one where the victim relayed information such as the color of the shirt he wore that day.

Around 4 p.m., Dayono reached his destination in Happy Valley. However, the driver saw that the motorcycle driving behind them also came to a stop and that its passenger disembarked then proceeded to shoot Dayono twice.

The victim, 45, sustained gunshot wounds on his chest and his head.

The habal-habal driver said the gunman and his driver immediately fled the area towards Brgy. Labangon.

Dayono was rushed to a nearby hospital but physicians declared him dead on arrival.

In the meantime, Albotra said hot pursuit operations are still ongoing to identify and ultimately arrest the suspect. He also said investigations are underway to determine possible motives behind the crime.

