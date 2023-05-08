Ex-tanod in Balamban surrenders after accused of shooting cops

By: Paul Lauro May 08,2023 - 10:16 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A former barangay tanod, which means village peacekeeper in English, in Balamban town in Cebu surrendered to authorities on Monday, May 8, 2023, after being accused of shooting police officers.

The police identified the suspect as Antonio Rabago, a resident of Sitio Butong, Brgy. Buanoy in Balamban.

Last Sunday dawn, May 7, police in Balamban received reports from a concerned citizen that Rabago had allegedly been firing his gun indiscriminately in Sitio Butong in Brgy. Buanoy.

The Balamban Police Station deployed Police Senior Master Sergeant Godofredo Dumdum and Police Patrolman Chimo Paual to the village to check.

However, Rabago reportedly opened fire toward the incoming police officers. One of the bullets hit Dumdum, who is also Balamban Police Station’s chief intelligence officer.

The wounded police officer remains confined in the hospital as of Monday morning. Meanwhile, police immediately conducted a hot pursuit operation against Rabago.

The suspect later surrendered to Buanoy Barangay Captain Clyde Seblos on Monday dawn, May 8.

In an interview with Cebu-based radio station dyHP, Seblos said he urged the former tanod to surrender after learning what just transpired in his village.

Rabago will be turned over to the police on Monday, the village chief said.

According to Seblos, they have not received any complaints alleging that Rabago, believed to be a former member of the rebel-communist group, had committed indiscriminate firing.

Investigations are also ongoing to determine what kind of gun the suspect reportedly used.

The Balamban Police Station, on the other hand, said they will be filing cases of frustrated murder against Rabago.

Balamban is a first-class municipality that borders Cebu City in the west.

