Chan: 200-bed Lapu-Lapu City Hospital to be completed next month

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Hospital is expected to accommodate more patients next month when the fourth phase of the construction of the 4-story building will be completed and will be expected to be inaugurated.

This was confirmed by Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan after the fourth phase of the 4-story building’s construction will already be completed in June.

The fourth phase of the 200-bed city hospital was allocated P68 million from the city government.

The mayor also asked some senators to allocate funds for the hospital’s renovation and improvements.

Chan also plans to elevate the city hospital to Level II by acquiring additional medical equipment.

Goal: Level II hospital

According to Department of Health (DOH) guidelines, Level 1 hospitals must possess an operating room, a recovery room, maternity facilities, isolation facilities, a clinical laboratory, an imaging facility, and a pharmacy, all of which should be licensed by the DOH.

Level 2 hospitals, in addition to meeting the Level 1 requirement, must have specialized departments and include intensive care units, respiratory therapy services, a tertiary clinical laboratory, and a Level 2 imaging facility equipped with mobile X-ray equipment.

“Once maopen na ang atoang 4-story building nga hospital, naa na man, mocater na man ta og mga major operation, naa na sab tay mga lab equipment nga atong magamit,” Chan said.

(Once our 4-story hospital building will be opened, it is already there, then we can cater to major operations, we also have the lab equipment that we can use.)

Once the 4-story hospital opens, Chan said that the old hospital could be repurposed for additional space, allowing them to focus on implementing the construction of the fifth phase.

Chan eyes dialysis patients

Chan also planned to accommodate dialysis patients in the hospital.

According to records from the Congressional District Office, displaced dialysis patients from Vicente Sotto Medical Center are currently receiving treatment at the ARC Hospital, Chong Hua Hospital, UC Medical Center, and Perpetual Succor.

Meanwhile, Congressman Cindi King-Chan’s office will also be providing free medical treatment to indigent patients by distributing medical and financial assistance cards.

“Rest assured, sila nga naa sila’y mapaabot, with Cong. Cindi’s medical assistace cards, ug dili sila mahadlok tungod kay walay kwarta, nga magpatambal sa Lapu-Lapu City Hospital,” he added.

(Rest assured, they will have something to look forward to with Cong. Cindi’s medical assistance cards, and they would not have to worry to be treated at the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital because they don’t have any money.)

RELATED STORY

DOH orders hospitals to reopen COVID-19 wards

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP