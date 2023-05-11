Teves asks Timor-Leste to reconsider its denial of his asylum plea

MANILA, Philippines–Suspended Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. has asked Timor-Leste to reconsider its decision rejecting his request for political asylum.

“Nasa Timor Leste pa rin asking for reconsideration (He is still in Timor-Leste asking for reconsideration),” Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla told reporters on Thursday afternoon.

He also said he was informed of Teves’ latest move through a text message from a Philippine Embassy official in Dili, Timor-Leste’s capital city.

Timor-Leste’s government gave Teves five days to leave the country after his request for a protective visa was denied.

Remulla said they would continue to oppose Teves’ bid.

“Continuing objection yan. I said the same thing to the Cambodian ambassador before when we got to know that he was trying to seek refuge in Cambodia,” the justice secretary recalled.

“We told them this is a local case, a celebrated case. It’s in the headline. It’s easy to search and validate, and is under investigation by the NBI, and we have complete press briefings on this matter,” Remulla said.

Teves has been identified as the mastermind in the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo.

Remulla intends to file a murder case against the lawmaker either on Friday or on Monday.

