P1M cash gift for centenarians should be given much earlier say netizens, seniors

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The bill increasing the cash gift for Filipino centenarians who reach 101 years old from P100,000 to P1 million elicited various reactions from Cebuanos.

The House of Representatives on May 8, approved on the third and final reading, House Bill 7535, which seeks to grant P1 million to Filipinos who reach the age of 101, whether living here or abroad, and P25,000 to Filipinos who reach the age of 80 and 85 (octogenarians), and 90 and 95 (nonagenarians).

The bill was received by the Senate the following day, May 9.

Annecita Refugio, 71, said that while the intention of the bill is commendable by honoring and supporting senior citizens, it is unavoidable that seniors may not get to enjoy the incentives due to them when they reach the age required by the bill.

“If maka-celebrate sila sa 101 birthday, dako g’yod nga kalipay. Pero para nako dili na ma appreciate sa ako senior kay rare ra nga mga seniors ang makaabot ana nga edad,” she said.

“Dili na mahimuslan sa usa ka centenarian ang maong kantidad kay kasagaran mawala na ug ang maayo unta if i-lower ang [coverage sa) bill og 60 years old aron ma enjoy pa sa usa ka senior and maong kantidad nga gihatag,” she added.

Likewise, a social media user named Heidt Hgn Tongz who commented in the #SiloyAsks post of CDN Digital on the issue said it might be more beneficial if the cash incentive is given early to senior citizens so they can still really enjoy it.

“Dapat age 70 to 80 na na para magamit tawn nas tigulang. 100 [years old] with P1 million…murag maglisod na guro nag shopping,” she said.

Another user named Victorino Lanojan also joked that this could just be a cause for trouble among the centenarian’s heirs: “Basin mag-away ang mga heirs kung dili matarong og bahin.”

“Ibigay na ninyo para magamit sa buhay. Aanhin pa ang damo kung patay [na] ang kabayo,” added another user named Rodulfo Brutas.

Some of the HB 7535 authors are Reps. Rodolfo Ordanes, Jude Acidre, Sonny Lagon, Daphne Lagon, Brian Yamsuan, PM Vargas, Toby Tiangco, Salvador Pleyto, Roy Loyola, LRay Villafuerte, Loreto Amante, Jam Baronda, Eric Yap, Edvic Yap, Paolo Duterte, Migs Nograles, Lani Mercado-Revilla, Gus Tambunting, among others.

HB 7535 seeks to amend Republic Act No. 10868 or the Centenarians Act of 2016, which entitles all Filipinos who reach 100 years old and above with a cash gift worth P100,000.

The House, in a press statement, said two in every 100,000 Filipinos are centenarians as of 2020, and the majority of them are women.

Then Department of Social Welfare and Development Sec. Erwin Tulfo also reported that there are at least 660 Filipino centenarians in the country. /rcg

