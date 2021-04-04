88 centenarians in CV to receive P100K gift

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Eighty eight centenarians from Central Visayas are expected to receive a P100,000 cash grant from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) this year.

Under the Republic Act (R.A.) No. 10868 or an Act Honoring and Granting Additional Benefits to Filipino Centenarians and for other purposes or Centenarians Act of 2016, a centenarian or those who are 100 years old can receive an amount of P100,000 as a centenarian gift.

Fharlyn Logroño, project development officer II of DSWD-7, said that out of 88 centenarians, 60 of them have already received the amount.

“Pito ani nila ang gikan sa Negros Oriental, 21 sa Bohol ug 32 sa Cebu,” Logroño said.

(Seven are from Negros Oriental, 21 from Bohol and 32 from Cebu.)

Logroño encouraged relatives of those who would celebrate their 100th birthday or a living centenarian to submit the following requirements: birth certificate, baptismal, marriage contract, birth certificate of his/her child, joint affidavit of two disinterested persons, among others.

Meanwhile, for a non-living centenarian, additional requirements were required, such as the birth certificate of all of his/her siblings, special power of attorney, affidavit of adjudication, a guarantee of release, among others.

She also clarified that only those, who have reached the age of 100, could claim the said amount even if their birthday is already near.

“Dapat makatungtong gyud siya sa iyang birthday. Pero naa ta’y mga cases nga karong adlawa siya nag-100, pero pagka-ugma namatay, makadawat gihapon siya,” she addded.

(He should his birthday should reach that age. But there are cases where he celebrated his 100th birthday and the next day he died and he still received the gift.)

She added that centenarians, who are dual citizens and have migrated to other countries, could still claim the centenarian gift, as long as he/she could present to the agency documents that he/she is a dual citizen and that they did not relinquish their Filipino citizenship.

