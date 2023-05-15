IN PHOTOS: Three injured in Mandaue accident

By: Paul Lauro - CDN Digital | May 15,2023 - 06:58 AM
Mandaue CICC accident

A white sedan is turned over after it hit the center island along Mantawe Avenue in Barangay Guizo in Mandaue City early Monday, May 15, 2023. Three individuals were injured in this accident that happened in the road behind the CICC. CDN Digital photo | Paul Lauro

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Three individuals were reportedly injured in an accident along Mantawe Avenue, the road behind the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC), in Barangay Guizo, here early Monday morning, May 15, 2023.

Police Master Sergeant Jonathan Hinlayagan of the Traffice Enforcement Unit of the Mandaue City Police Office said that the driver may have fallen asleep while driving and accidentally hit the center island while on their way to Lapu-Lapu City. The impact of the crash caused the sedan, a white Honda City, to flip over.

Police found out that all three individuals, including the driver, are from Lapu-Lapu City.  They were identified as Eduardo Garcia (34, driver), Stephen Curaton (21, passenger), and Rey Dakoboth (passenger).

Police from Mandaue, as of this posting, continue to investigate the accident. 

Medical personnel and traffic police are in the accident site where a car flipped over after hitting a center island in Mantawe Avenue, Barangay Guizo, Mandaue City. CDN Digital photo | Paul Lauro

car flips over

Medical personnel and traffic police are in the accident site where a car flipped over after hitting a center island in Mantawe Avenue, Barangay Guizo, Mandaue City. CDN Digital photo | Paul Lauro

accident in mandaue

Medical personnel and traffic police are in the accident site where a car flipped over after hitting a center island in Mantawe Avenue, Barangay Guizo, Mandaue City. CDN Digital photo | Paul Lauro

CICC accident

Medical personnel and traffic police are in the accident site where a car flipped over after hitting a center island in Mantawe Avenue, Barangay Guizo, Mandaue City. CDN Digital photo | Paul Lauro

