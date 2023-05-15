IN PHOTOS: Three injured in Mandaue accident

By: Paul Lauro - CDN Digital | May 15,2023 - 06:58 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Three individuals were reportedly injured in an accident along Mantawe Avenue, the road behind the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC), in Barangay Guizo, here early Monday morning, May 15, 2023.

Police Master Sergeant Jonathan Hinlayagan of the Traffice Enforcement Unit of the Mandaue City Police Office said that the driver may have fallen asleep while driving and accidentally hit the center island while on their way to Lapu-Lapu City. The impact of the crash caused the sedan, a white Honda City, to flip over.

Police found out that all three individuals, including the driver, are from Lapu-Lapu City. They were identified as Eduardo Garcia (34, driver), Stephen Curaton (21, passenger), and Rey Dakoboth (passenger).

Police from Mandaue, as of this posting, continue to investigate the accident.

