Authorities begin probe of alleged hit-and-run along B. Rodriguez St.

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Enforcers from the Abellana Police Station have launched an investigation on the alleged hit-and-run incident along B. Rodriguez Street here last Tuesday, Wednesday 20, 2022.

Police Staff Sergeant Aristotle Mondelo of the Abellana Police Station said the victim of the hit-and-run incident is safe.

Police have sought the assistance of the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) in helping trace the owner of the sedan that hit a motorcycle before fleeing. Because of the impact from the rear, the motorcycle also hit a vehicle in front of it.

“Nakuha man sa victim ang plate number. So, far wala pa (information on the suspect),” Mondelo said.

(The victim was able to take note of the license plate number. So far, there’s no information yet on the suspect.)

The victim was identified as Jahn Wenie Perez.

Perez claimed that the sedan hit his motorcycle from the back while he was waiting for the traffic light at the intersection of V. Rama and B. Rodriguez to turn green.

“Nikalit ra ug abot tung auto unya gidumbol ko, mao tong natumba ko,” said Perez.

(The car suddenly arrived and then hit me from the back, that’s why I fell.)

The 27-year-old rider said the sedan’s driver went out of his vehicle after the incident and told him he would call for assistance from a nearby traffic enforcer.

But when the sedan’s driver went back to the car, he fled the scene, Perez added.

Perez also said he believed the driver might have been drinking.

“Nakainom to, (base sa) nawong,” he said.

(He was drunk based on his appearance.)

In the meantime, Perez urged the still unidentified driver of the sedan to show up before the Abellana Police Station.

