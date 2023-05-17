Teves shoots down prospects of returning to PH: ‘Fake news’

By: Zacarian Sarao - Reporter / @zacariansINQ - Inquirer.net | May 17,2023 - 10:53 AM

MANILA, Philippines — Suspended Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. on Wednesday denied reports that he will be returning to the Philippines.

This came after Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Tuesday, citing information coming from a reliable source, said that Teves is set to return to the country on Wednesday.

READ: Remulla, citing ‘reliable source’, says Teves may return to PH Wednesday

“Fake news. Dapat tinanong muna nila ako bago sila nag salita sa mga desisyon ko ‘di ba (They should have asked me first before they spoke about my decisions, right)?” said Teves in an interview with Radyo Pilipinas.

According to Remulla, Teves would likely be coming from Timor Leste where his request for asylum was denied.

READ: DFA says Timor-Leste rejects Teves’ request for political asylum

When asked whether or not he did, in fact, seek asylum, Teves merely deferred back to Remulla in jest.

“Tanungin mo si Boying, alam niya siguro ‘yon, mas marami siyang alam sa’kin,” said Teves.

(Ask Boying, he probably knows that, he knows more than me.)

To recall, suspended Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. is being tagged as the “mastermind” behind the assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and eight others — also known as the “Pamplona massacre” — which the congressman has repeatedly denied since.

Multiple murder complaints are then expected to be filed against the suspended lawmaker.

