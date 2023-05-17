Michelle Dee on being pitted against Pauline Amelinckx, Krishnah Gravidez: Rage can’t change results

Michelle Dee spoke about the “talks” surrounding her Miss Universe Philippines win, stressing that she and her fellow titleholders Pauline Amelinckx and Krishnah Gravidez are “sisters,” and that the hate among their respective fans cannot change results.

Dee said this in an interview for “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,” after show host Abunda asked what she had to say amid those who are putting into question her win and pitting her against her fellow pageant queens, particularly Amelinckx and Gravidez.

“I just wish people would realize that we are sisters in pageantry. We have been—especially me and Pauline, we spent a whole year together because we were both in the same reigning queen batch,” she said.

“It’s honestly inevitable because fans come in there supporting their bets. They come in there, thinking that their rage or their anger can change results but it can’t,” Dee continued. “So if we’re ever in a position to make change like this, let’s just choose to be kind and spread love. That’s what I always tell my fans.”

During the interview, Dee admitted that everything still felt surreal to her as she—being “on the move 24/7″–had not had the time yet to process and take it all in since the coronation night.

She then spoke about her experience during the finals night, particularly when host Xian Lim announced that there were technical problems that prompted the organizers to resort to manual tabulations.

“I knew a lot of the girls had mixed emotions. Syempre the girls that didn’t make the Top 10 were relieved that there was another chance, then the girls that did make the Top 10 [were like], ‘Oh my gosh, ano nang mangyayari?’” she stated.

“On my end, I was as calm as a feather,” Dee continued. “I wouldn’t let any of these technical difficulties affect me. I was in my own corner. For some reason, it was just like divine intervention.”

Dee further said that she was confident with her question-and-answer performance, adding that she was “100% prepared” for the topics that were asked of her as they were tackled during her training. Dee also credited her mom, Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez, for being her “lucky charm” that night.

Dee will represent the Philippines in the Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador this year. Meanwhile, Amelinckx and Gravidez were crowned Miss Supranational Philippines and Miss Charm Philippines, respectively. /ra

RELATED STORIES:

No ill feelings between Michelle Dee, Pauline Amelinckx after Miss Universe Philippines tilt

Get to know these newly crowned queens: Michelle Dee, Pauline Amelinckx, Krishnah Gravidez