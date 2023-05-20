The Enchanting Beauty of Dayhag Falls: A Hidden Gem in Boljoon

BOLJOON CEBU, Philippines— As the sun-soaked days of summer arrive, Cebu emerges as the ultimate destination to indulge in the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure.

Nestled on the southeastern coast of Cebu, the picturesque town of Boljoon offers a treasure trove of natural wonders, cultural heritage, and awe-inspiring landmarks. With its rich history and breathtaking landscapes, Boljoon has become a must-visit destination for travelers seeking an authentic experience in the Philippines.

With its pristine white sand beaches, azure waters, and vibrant culture and heritage, Boljoon is a certified tropical paradise that beckons travelers from around the world.

Dayhag Falls, a hidden gem tucked away in the heart of nature, stands as a testament to the captivating wonders that lie off the beaten path.

From its cascading waters to its serene surroundings, this majestic waterfall promises an unforgettable journey of discovery and much-needed escape.

A Hidden Oasis

Situated in the municipality of Boljoon, Dayhag Falls is a tranquil oasis that embraces explorers seeking respite from the hustle and bustle of city life.

“Tubig nga nagdagayday sa bato, maong gitawag siyag Dayhag,” Roger Kayro, one of the pioneering caretakers of the falls told CDN Digital.

The Dayhag Falls was discovered in 2012 and was developed by the local government last 2015.

The Journey Begins

The trek to Dayhag Falls is already an experience in itself, as you weave through towering trees, cross crystal-clear streams, and navigate winding paths, and cliffs.

Each step you take draws you closer to the anticipation of witnessing the awe-inspiring beauty that lies ahead.

As you approach Dayhag Falls, the thundering sound of water crashing against rocks grows louder, fanning anticipation for the grand reveal. But amidst the breathtaking beauty of Dayhag, the harsh reality of how nature can sometimes be so destructive is likewise evident especially when Typhoon Odette struck Cebu.

“Pag Odette zero gyud mi diri mam, wa jud mi nahimo diri kay pirting daghanag nangaguba unya napuno sad siyag bato. Wash out gyud siya mam nahug back to zero after pag Odette ,” Kayro said

“One year mi sigeg gibaha after Odette,” he adds.

(When Odette struck, we were virtually left with nothing because of the massive destruction the typhoon left behind. Large rocks also littered the place. We went back to zero. For one year, we were visited by floods)



Nature’s Masterpiece Unveiled



Dayhag Falls stands as a testament to the captivating wonders that await those who venture off the beaten path.

Its secluded location, the cascading waters that never seem to end, and the surrounding natural beauty make it a must-visit destination for nature enthusiasts and explorers alike. Add to that the miniature lagoons that catch the rushing waters where you can cool off and refresh your uneasy soul.

So, if you’re ready to immerse in the tranquil embrace of nature and embark on an unforgettable journey of discovery, make your way to Dayhag Falls—a hidden oasis that promises to leave an indelible mark on your heart and soul.

Here are more photos of the falls:

