Kawasan named among world’s Most Beautiful Waterfalls

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A London-based travel blogger has named Kawasan Falls in Badian town, southwestern Cebu as one of the most beautiful waterfalls in the world.

Amanda OBrien listed Kawasan among the 31 Most Beautiful Waterfalls in the World published on her blog last Nov. 12.

Some of the world’s most popular waterfalls, such as Niagara Falls, Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe, and Angel Falls in Venezuela, were also part of the list of 31 Most Beautiful Waterfalls in the World.

Kawasan landed on the 6th spot, next to Yosemite Falls in the United States.

“Kawasan Falls is one of the most beautiful waterfalls in the Philippines. You’ll find this stunning Asian landmark at the foot of the Mantalongon Mountain Range in Badian on Cebu Island,” OBrien described.

The travel blogger, whose following is largely from Europe, the United States, and Australia, cited Kawasan’s lush jungle scenery, limestone canyon walls, and multi-layered falls that altogether make up a dramatic background.

“While soaking in the views, take a refreshing dip in the turquoise waters or enjoy a thrilling cliff diving experience,” added OBrien.

Kawasan is also popular among tourists as the endpoint of Badian’s canyoneering adventure.

Badian is a 3rd-class municipality located around 104 kilometers southwest of Cebu.

