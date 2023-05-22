LTO sets maximum medical examination fee at P300

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Monday announced that it had lowered to P300 the maximum fee for medical examinations required for student permit and driver’s license applicants.

In a statement, the LTO said the policy was based on recommendations of its committee which conducted studies and a series of consultations to determine the most reasonable fee for accredited health facilities.

“Hindi po natin maisasantabi ang maraming reklamo kaugnay ng sobrang mahal ng pagkuha ng medical certificate na ang iba ay nagbabayad ng P500 hanggang P700. Mabigat na ang halaga na ito para sa ating mga ordinaryong mamamayan,” LTO chief Assistant Secretary Jose Arturo Tugade said.

(We cannot ignore the many complaints related to the high cost of obtaining a medical certificate that others pay P500 to P700. This cost is too much to ordinary people.)

LTO memo

Based on LTO memorandum circular 2023-2397 signed by Tugade, the new maximum fee applies to all LTO-accredited medical facilities where physicians conduct medical, physical, optical, and other examinations required for student driver’s permits, new non-professional driver’s licenses and new conductor’s licenses, as well as renewals and upgrades from non-professional to professional driver’s licenses.

Medical clinics or health facilities that violate the policy will face a 90-day suspension of accreditation and a P10,000 fine for the first offense, while subsequent offenses will carry a 180-day suspension and P15,000 fine.

Meanwhile, a third violation will result in revocation of accreditation and permanent disqualification as an accredited medical clinic or health facility.

Regulate, monitor medical exam fees

LTO explained that under Memorandum Circular 2018-2157 dated November 27, 2018, the agency is permitted to regulate and monitor medical examination fees is permissible to ensure reasonable and non-excessive charges.

The new policy will take effect 15 days after the publication of the memorandum circular, or once a certified copy of the policy is forwarded to the Office of the National Registry at the University of the Philippines Law Center in Diliman, Quezon City.

RELATED STORIES:

Tugade quits as LTO chief; cites differing methods with DOTr

License plates seized? LTO’s memo says no way

LTO to unveil digital driver’s license amid shortage of plastic cards

gsg

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP