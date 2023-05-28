12 Northern Luzon provinces placed under Signal No. 1 due to Betty

By: John Eric Mendoza - @inquirerdotnet - Inquirer.net | May 28,2023 - 06:16 AM

MANILA, Philippines —The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Saturday raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No.1 in 12 provinces in Northern Luzon due to Super Typhoon Betty.

In its 5 p.m. weather update, Pagasa said these provinces under Signal No. 1 can anticipate winds ranging from 39-61 kilometers per hour for a minimum duration of 36 hours, accompanied by intermittent rainfall within the same time frame.

They are the following:

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Isabela

Apayao

Ilocos Norte

Northern and central portions of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Lagayan, San Juan, Lagangilang, Licuan-Baay, Malibcong, Danglas, La Paz, Dolores, Tayum, Bucay, Sallapadan, Daguioman, Bucloc, Boliney)

Kalinga

Eastern and central portions of Mountain Province (Sadanga, Barlig, Natonin, Paracelis, Bontoc)

Eastern and central portions of Ifugao (Mayoyao, Aguinaldo, Alfonso Lista, Banaue, Hingyon, Lagawe, Lamut, Kiangan, Asipulo)

Northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao)

Quirino

Northeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Quezon, Solano, Bagabag, Diadi, Villaverde, Bayombong, Ambaguio)

As of 5 p.m., the center of the eye of Super Typhoon Betty was estimated to be 1,035 km east of Central Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kph near the center with gustiness of up to 230 kph, according to Pagasa.

Meanwhile, the state weather bureau also hoisted gale warning in the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon, eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao.

Betty entered the Philippine area of responsibility early Saturday morning.

