Teves suspects his case is being used to distract from Maharlika fund

MANILA, Philippines — Negros Oriental third district Rep. Arnolfo Teves believes the allegation that he is behind the killing of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo is being used to distract the public from other issues plaguing the country, such as the controversial Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF).

Teves, who had expressed his disapproval of the measure, said he was also being used to cover up issues such as the sugar hoarding scandal.

“Nakuha ko yung script eh. Di ba puputok na yung Maharlika fund? Siyempre, aangal ang taumbayan. Pero kung sinabay nila issue ni Arnie, anumang parusa yan, siyempre magiging mas malabnaw ang isyu ng Maharlika fund,” Teves said in an interview with CNN.

(I got the script. Maharlika fund was about to explode, right? Of course, people will complain about it. But if Arnie’s issue was also simultaneous with it, Maharlika fund issue will be diluted,)

Teves also explained his position on the bill, saying the funds of Filipinos would be at risk.

“Ako, angal ako sa Maharlika fund dahil tingin ko talaga, yari tayo sa pondo. Delikado tayo sa future ng taumbayan natin because hindi dapat na isugal yung pera na hindi dapat isugal,” he said.

(Me, I am against Maharlika fund because I think we are in trouble with our funds. It is dangerous for the future of our people because the money that should not be gambled should not be gambled.)

Teves also said the threat to his life is becoming more serious.

He cited this risk as the reason that prevented him from showing up in the House of Representatives.

However, he did not provide any details as to how and why.

”Kaka-validate ko lang yung threat sa buhay ko. It’s getting worse,” said Teves.

(I just validated the threat to my life. It’s getting worse.)

After his prolonged absence from work without permit from the House leadership, the lawmaker was penalized with a 60-day suspension.

A stiffer penalty may be imposed on him when the report of the Committee on ethics and privilege is released.

Teves has been identified as the alleged mastermind in the murder of governor Degamo and nine others.

