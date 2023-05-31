Boy with leukemia calls for urgent help

A nine-year-old boy from Brgy. Alangilanan, Manjuyod, Negros Oriental is fervently asking for urgent financial help as he fights cancer through chemotherapy.

Rhandel Alicos was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) on December 28, 2022. His signs and symptoms began to appear when he was still six years old. That time, he had joint paints and weight loss. Then, a few weeks before his diagnosis, his manifestations emerged once again. He experienced recurring fever and difficulty in walking. He was also pale and very weak. Alarmed by his condition, his parents sought for medical help. He had his checkup at a clinic and consequently, he was referred to the hospital in their hometown for further tests and interventions. Bone marrow aspiration was also performed and the result indicated that Rhandel has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), a type of cancer of the blood in which the bone marrow produces an abnormally high number of immature lymphocytes causing its build up and decreasing the other healthy blood cells. This enervating disease commonly affects children. Yet, there is a high chance of cure for children who are treated immediately with intensive chemotherapy.

Rhandel’s chemotherapy started on January 16, 2023. His attending hematologist-oncologist prescribed a treatment protocol that they will follow for the next three years in order to eradicate the cancer cells in his body. He is now on consolidation phase of his treatment which entails once a week chemotherapy. Additionally, four high-dose chemotherapy sessions that require hospital admission are also scheduled. Indeed, Rhandel’s treatment had caused enormous burden for his family because of its high cost and long duration. His regular laboratory workups, chemotherapy drugs, maintenance medications, and other medical procedures comprise their expenditures. When all of these are summed up, his chemotherapy needs will reach up to P6,000 every week. His high-dose chemotherapy are also pegged at around P40,000 every session.

Rhandel is an obedient and playful boy. He is fond of singing too. In his young age, he expressed that he wanted to become a policeman someday. As the first of the two siblings, his family loves him dearly. When asked about her wish for Rhandel, his mother answered, “I wish that he will successfully surpass all the challenges during his treatment. I also pray that God will give him complete healing and recovery.” Rhandel’s father works as a welder with around P10,000 monthly income. His mother is a housewife who takes good care of them. The high cost of living nowadays plus the meager income of his father together with Rhandel’s chemotherapy had brought financial uncertainties to their family. Truly, they need urgent help. Thus, his parents are respectfully appealing for financial assistance from benevolent individuals in order to save the life of their beloved child.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip.

